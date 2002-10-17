Walker available for weekends
Walker, Texas Ranger will be available in syndication for weekends from
Sony Pictures Television in fall 2003, sources confirmed.
Terms of the deal will offer stations eight minutes of ad time to sell, with
six minutes going to national advertisers.
Currently, Walker airs on USA Network on afternoons and weeknights, and
it is the second-highest-rated off-net strip on cable, after Law &
Order.
The show, which aired on CBS from 1993 through 2000, features action star Chuck
Norris. It began running on USA in syndication in 1997, after the cable network bought it in
1996 for $725,000 per episode.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.