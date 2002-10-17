Walker available for weekends

Walker, Texas Ranger will be available in syndication for weekends from

Sony Pictures Television in fall 2003, sources confirmed.

Terms of the deal will offer stations eight minutes of ad time to sell, with

six minutes going to national advertisers.

Currently, Walker airs on USA Network on afternoons and weeknights, and

it is the second-highest-rated off-net strip on cable, after Law &

Order.

The show, which aired on CBS from 1993 through 2000, features action star Chuck

Norris. It began running on USA in syndication in 1997, after the cable network bought it in

1996 for $725,000 per episode.