Walden Remains Atop Communications Subcommittee
Having been named to continue atop the House Energy and Commerce
Committee for the new Congress, Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) has reinstated Greg
Walden (R-Ore.) as chair of the Communications Subcommittee, and named
replacements for outgoing chairs Mary Bono Mack (R-Calif.) and Cliff Stearns
(R-Fla.).
Replacing Mack atop the Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade
Subcommittee will be Rep. Lee Terry of Nebraska. Rep. Tim Murphy of
Pennsylvania will replace Stearns as chair of the Oversight and Investigations
Subcommittee.
Vice chair of the Communications subcommittee will be Bob
Latta of Ohio, succeeding Terry.
Rep. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.) will succeed Rep. Sue Myrick
of North Carolina as vice chair of the full committee.
