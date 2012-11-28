Walden Remains Atop Communications Subcommittee

Having been named to continue atop the House Energy and Commerce

Committee for the new Congress, Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) has reinstated Greg

Walden (R-Ore.) as chair of the Communications Subcommittee, and named

replacements for outgoing chairs Mary Bono Mack (R-Calif.) and Cliff Stearns

(R-Fla.).





Replacing Mack atop the Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade

Subcommittee will be Rep. Lee Terry of Nebraska. Rep. Tim Murphy of

Pennsylvania will replace Stearns as chair of the Oversight and Investigations

Subcommittee.





Vice chair of the Communications subcommittee will be Bob

Latta of Ohio, succeeding Terry.





Rep. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.) will succeed Rep. Sue Myrick

of North Carolina as vice chair of the full committee.