Wald out at Today
Just because you're No. 1 doesn't mean you have job security. Just ask
Jonathan Wald, the ousted executive producer of NBC's Today.
Wald was canned 17 months into his stint as helmsman of the ratings-leading
morning news show for failing to get on the same page with the show's biggest
star, Katie Couric. The two clashed repeatedly over the direction of the show.
The leading candidate to replace him: Tom Touchet, a former senior producer
at ABC's Good Morning America.
