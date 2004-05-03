Walberg Hosts Pax Game

Former Temptation Island host Mark L. Walberg is jumping over to Pax TV as host of the network's new game show, On the Cover.

The show, billed as fast-paced and pop-culture centered, premieres Monday, May 17, at 8 p.m.

The half-hour strip will air Monday through Thursday. Walberg started his career as an intern at Dick Clark Productions and worked his way up until he became the announcer for game shows, such as Shop 'Til You Drop, Russian Roulette and House Rules. But wait, there's more. He's also hosted Burnt Toast, Anything for Love and Test the Nation.



On the Cover is a production of Western International Syndication. Lisa Jones Johnson, Jonathan Barry and Rick Leed are executive producers.