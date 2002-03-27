Wakshlag revamps Turner's research

New Turner Broadcasting System Inc. research chief Jack Wakshlag is divvying up research

responsibilities. Wakshlag -- who headed research for The WB Television Network and Kids WB and was

named Turner's chief research officer in January -- tapped former Turner Network Television cice

president of research Jon Marks as senior VP of entertainment

research. In the newly created post, Marks will oversee research for TNT, TBS Superstation,

Cartoon Network, Turner South and Turner Classic Movies. The WB still falls

under Wakshlag's watch, but he'll be turning more responsibility over to the

net's VP of research, Mary Hall.

Wakshlag is starting up a new corporate research group comprised of VP of audience analysis Greg Gajus; David Kudon, VP of

marketing science and forcasting; and Robin Thomas, VP of

forecasting and planning.