Wakshlag revamps Turner's research
New Turner Broadcasting System Inc. research chief Jack Wakshlag is divvying up research
responsibilities. Wakshlag -- who headed research for The WB Television Network and Kids WB and was
named Turner's chief research officer in January -- tapped former Turner Network Television cice
president of research Jon Marks as senior VP of entertainment
research. In the newly created post, Marks will oversee research for TNT, TBS Superstation,
Cartoon Network, Turner South and Turner Classic Movies. The WB still falls
under Wakshlag's watch, but he'll be turning more responsibility over to the
net's VP of research, Mary Hall.
Wakshlag is starting up a new corporate research group comprised of VP of audience analysis Greg Gajus; David Kudon, VP of
marketing science and forcasting; and Robin Thomas, VP of
forecasting and planning.
