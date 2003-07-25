WAGT moves Queer Eye to late-night

WAGT(TV) Augusta, Ga., decided not to air NBC's half-hour version of Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy at its regular time Thursday night, rescheduling the show for 2:30 a.m. Friday.

John Mann, president and general manager, said, "After reviewing the

program, management felt that it was not appropriate by local community standards for

prime-time viewing. We offered NBC a late-night clearance, which it accepted,

and we are advising people of the change with an on-air billboard."

The station will air instead a syndicated episode of Home Improvement,

which usually runs in late-night.

In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, KWWL(TV) GM Rick Lipps said he had some

issues with the show after screening it beforehand, and he was receiving complaints

based on promos, but he decided to air it in its regular time of 8:30 p.m. CST.

"There are some comments in bad taste," he added, "and the title is in bad

taste, but it's a decent show." Will it offend community standards? "I guess

I'll know tomorrow," he said.