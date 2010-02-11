Wagner To Head Sucherman Consulting's Executive Search

Matthew Wagner will run Sucherman Consulting Group's executive search operations on both coasts, the company announced Thursday (Feb. 11). A member of the firm since 2000, Wagner will continue on in his role as VP of SCG and remain based in the firm's Los Angeles office.

Wagner has previously served as head of SCG's West Coast operations and has notably expanded the scope of the firm's digital media space. He has recently made placements for senior executives in the digital media departments at A&E, ABC News and Endemol USA. Over his decade at the group, Wagner has also managed searches for CNBC, Current Media, Discovery Communications, MSG Networks, NBCU, the New York Mets and Telemundo, among others.

Before joining SCG, Wagner spent three years as a producer, writer and host for America Online Entertainment, working on more than 200 live interactive interviews. Before his time at AOL, he was an actor and playwright in New York.