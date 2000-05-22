Waga(tv) Atlanta personality Gurvin Dhindsa will leave that station to become an anchor and reporter at wusa(tv) Washington, D.C.

Starting in June, Dhindsa, co-host of Good Day Atlanta, will anchor the 6 p.m. news with D.C. news icon Gordon Peterson. Longtime anchor Andrea Roane will remain as anchor at 11 p.m. Wusa, once the market leader but now runner-up to WRC-TV Washington, recently replaced sportscaster Ken Broo with Jess Atkinson, and other changes are expected.