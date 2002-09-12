Wade succeeds Bell at Freedom
Doreen Wade, vice president and general manager of Freedom Broadcasting Group's WPEC(TV) West Palm Beach,
Fla., has been tapped to be president of the group, succeeding Alan Bell, who is
the new president and CEO of parent Freedom Communications Inc.
Wade has also run Freedom's WLNE-TV's Providence, R.I., and WRGB-TV Albany,
N.Y. Freedom owns eight TV stations, all network affiliates (five CBS, three
ABC).
