WABC-TV Preempts Jeopardy!, Wheel for Feel-Good Show

Score one for the HomeTeam. WABC-TV preempted powerhouse access syndicated shows Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune Saturday night (Feb. 17) to showcase a syndicated show usually relegated to the wee hours of the morning.

The episode of HomeTeam, produced by LENZ-works of Salt Lake City, featured a New York police officer (and wounded Iraq war vet) getting a new home. The show solicits nominees via its Website, www.hometeam.com, then buys a fixer-upper and enlists friends and family of the nominee to fix it up.

According to Nielsen, the 7-8 p.m. episode won its time period with 290,000 viewers.