WABC-TV Preempts Jeopardy!, Wheel for Feel-Good Show
Score one for the HomeTeam. WABC-TV preempted powerhouse access syndicated shows Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune Saturday night (Feb. 17) to showcase a syndicated show usually relegated to the wee hours of the morning.
The episode of HomeTeam, produced by LENZ-works of Salt Lake City, featured a New York police officer (and wounded Iraq war vet) getting a new home. The show solicits nominees via its Website, www.hometeam.com, then buys a fixer-upper and enlists friends and family of the nominee to fix it up.
According to Nielsen, the 7-8 p.m. episode won its time period with 290,000 viewers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.