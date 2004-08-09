Vyvx to Provide 'Clean Feeds' for NFL
Fiber-optic and satellite transmission company Vyvx will transmit “clean feeds” of National Football League games this year as the league prepares for future services, such as video-on-demand and personal-video-recorder-delivered highlights of NFL games.
Why clean feeds? They’re versions of the game stripped of graphics and audio commentary, which makes it easier to distribute the content overseas and for other uses.
