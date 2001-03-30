Voyeur site petitions to stream execution

A soft-core Internet porn provider has gone where no network has yet in

seeking permission to transmit via the World Wide Web the May 16 execution of

convicted Oklahoma City bomber Tim McVeigh.

The 'demand' from Entertainment Network Inc., operator of Internet site VoyeurDorm.com and DudeDorm-where the intent is to

expose young women and men in the pursuit of a college education-was,

predictably, turned down by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, ENI said, and the

company says it may sue 'to secure what we believe is our lawful right.'

The company had said it would use parental-control software to keep children

from watching the execution, and it would charge 'a nominal fee of about $1.95

to be paid by credit card.'