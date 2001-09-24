Voyeur Dorm can keep streaming

Federal judges have thrown the City of Tampa's decision to shut down the home of VoyeurDorm.com, where six college co-eds are earnings tuition by allowing Web cameras to record their every movement 24 hours a day seven days a week.

The city argued that because the women are sometimes seen nude, the operation was an adult business that should be barred from a residential neighborhood.

But a three-judge panel of federal appeals court in Atlanta on Friday unanimously ruled that the home is not open to the general public and therefore does not fit the definition of an adult entertainment business. - Bill McConnell