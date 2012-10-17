Voom Litigation Gets Testy

After a bizarre day where one Dish executive stormed

teary-eyed from the court room, briefly pushing the elderly father of one of

the plaintiff's attorneys and prompting an aborted call for the local

constabulary, both sides of the increasingly contentious litigation between

Voom HD and the satellite giant are taking a breather.

New York State Supreme Court Judge Richard Lowe dismissed

the jury early Wednesday so attorneys for both sides could work on "legal

issues," according to one attendee of the trial. Court is dark on Thursday and

Friday due to juror conflicts and all parties should return on Monday to resume

cross examination of former Dish vice chairman and current senior adviser Carl

Vogel. It is expected that Dish chairman Charlie Ergen could also take the

stand on Monday.

While Wednesday was a subdued day in court, Tuesday was a

humdinger according to several published reports and eyewitness accounts. Dish

Network programming chief Carolyn Crawford, after a heated exchange with

Voom lawyer Orin Snyder while the jury was not present, stormed from the

courtroom, tapping the attorney's 83-year old father on the back, sarcastically

stating "I hope you are proud of your son," as she exited, according to an

account in the New

York Post. That prompted the younger Snyder to accuse Crawford of

pushing his elderly father, and demanding that police be called. Cooler heads

later prevailed and it was determined the services of the NYPD were not

required.

