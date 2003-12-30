Voom HDTV Adds Starz! HD
Voom, Rainbow DBS’ new HDTV service, has inked a deal with Starz! HD to offer the premium channel when it launches in 2004.
In addition to carrying feeds of Starz! HD from both the East and West Coasts, Voom will carry standard-definition versions of Starz!, Starz! Family, Encore, Love Stories, Mystery and Action on the East Coast.
