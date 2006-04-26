Vongo Gets Broadband Push From AT&T

AT&T and Starz Entertainment have announced an agreement to market Starz's Vongo Internet movie-delivery service to AT&T's DSL customers, representing the first distribution deal for Vongo with a broadband provider.

AT&T, which has 7.4 million DSL lines in service, will feature a co-branded AT&T and Vongo Web site, www.att.vongo.com, with a special 14-day free trial offer to its AT&T High Speed Internet subscribers. The companies will also market the Vongo service, which allows consumers to watch movies on laptops, PCs or mobile media players, on the AT&T Worldnet portal at www.att.net.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Vongo’s compelling content increases the value proposition for AT&T High Speed Internet customers," said Scott Helbing, chief marketing officer, AT&T Consumer. "With Vongo, we’re positioned to deliver quality content, as we build a digital-lifestyle platform for our customers."

Vongo subscribers have unlimited access to more than 1,500 movie and video selections, as well as a live, streaming Starz TV channel for a monthly cost of $9.99. Select pay-per-view titles are available for $3.99 per movie.