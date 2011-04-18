Volkswagen Reveals 2012 Beetle
By B&C Staff
Volkswagen will finally reveal the 21st
Century Beetle, first teased in an ad during Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, The
New York Times reported. The ad featured a beetle running through a forest,
turning into the silhouette of the new 2012 Beetle; a new commercial will air
Monday, unveiling the car at the end.
The commercial will run on MTV and channels owned by
Viacom, with other channels and networks joining in the months before the 2012
Beetle becomes available in dealerships in the fall. MTV has also signed on for
three events on Monday in three different cities, including Shanghai, Berlin
and New York.
"People are waiting for the car and the advertising,"
said Tim Ellis, vice president of marketing for Volkswagen of America. "We
don't intend to disappoint them with typical car advertising."
The fall ad campaign is still yet to be revealed.
Volkswagen of America's current advertising agency is Deutsch L.A., who created
the 2012 Beetle and Passat Super Bowl ads. --Lindsay Rubino
