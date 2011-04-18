Volkswagen Reveals 2012 Beetle

Volkswagen will finally reveal the 21st

Century Beetle, first teased in an ad during Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, The

New York Times reported. The ad featured a beetle running through a forest,

turning into the silhouette of the new 2012 Beetle; a new commercial will air

Monday, unveiling the car at the end.

The commercial will run on MTV and channels owned by

Viacom, with other channels and networks joining in the months before the 2012

Beetle becomes available in dealerships in the fall. MTV has also signed on for

three events on Monday in three different cities, including Shanghai, Berlin

and New York.

"People are waiting for the car and the advertising,"

said Tim Ellis, vice president of marketing for Volkswagen of America. "We

don't intend to disappoint them with typical car advertising."

The fall ad campaign is still yet to be revealed.

Volkswagen of America's current advertising agency is Deutsch L.A., who created

the 2012 Beetle and Passat Super Bowl ads. --Lindsay Rubino