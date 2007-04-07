Voit Forms Sewee Entertainment

After more than 12 years, Litton Entertainment Executive VP of Sales Tim Voit has left to form his own company, Sewee Entertainment.

The executive played a major role in building the Charleston, SC, syndication company with brands such as Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures, BusinessWeekTV, Consumer Reports, Good Housekeeping, NASCAR Angels, HomeTeam and Ask Rita. It has also been distributing reruns of Baywatch.

Voit’s initial Sewee clients include SurveyUSA (a news service with clients encompassing WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles and WCAU Philadelphia) and kids programmer Connect with Kids.

Voit, who will be exhibiting at the upcoming NAB/RTNDA convention in Las Vegas, has set up his new Sewee shop in Charleston.