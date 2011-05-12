'The Voice' Could Be Bad News for 'X Factor'
NBC's new singing competition series The Voice, which has been compared to longstanding American Idol and upcoming The X Factor, has done surprisingly well
since its premiere, reported
AdAge.
Entertainment Weekly's James Hibberd said last week that
the show's second episode was viewed by 12.4 million viewers, with a
preliminary 5.6 rating in the 18-49 demo. The premiere of the show, which had
broken NBC records, was bested by its second episode by 10%. The success of the
show could give the Simon Cowell's newly imported The X Factor a trouble if viewers are too overwhelmed by the choice
of singing competitions.
NBC has been using Twitter extensively to promote the
show by encouraging the use of the official hashtag (#TheVoice) and running
tweets across the screen during the show. Trendrr, a social-media monitoring firm, reported
128,646 tweets the day of The Voice's
premiere, and an average of 18,000 tweets per day that the show does not air.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.