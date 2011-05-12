Trending

'The Voice' Could Be Bad News for 'X Factor'

NBC's new singing competition series The Voice, which has been compared to longstanding American Idol and upcoming The X Factor, has done surprisingly well
since its premiere, reported
AdAge.

Entertainment Weekly's James Hibberd said last week that
the show's second episode was viewed by 12.4 million viewers, with a
preliminary 5.6 rating in the 18-49 demo. The premiere of the show, which had
broken NBC records, was bested by its second episode by 10%. The success of the
show could give the Simon Cowell's newly imported The X Factor a trouble if viewers are too overwhelmed by the choice
of singing competitions.

NBC has been using Twitter extensively to promote the
show by encouraging the use of the official hashtag (#TheVoice) and running
tweets across the screen during the show.  Trendrr, a social-media monitoring firm, reported
128,646 tweets the day of The Voice's
premiere, and an average of 18,000 tweets per day that the show does not air.