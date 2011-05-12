'The Voice' Could Be Bad News for 'X Factor'

NBC's new singing competition series The Voice, which has been compared to longstanding American Idol and upcoming The X Factor, has done surprisingly well

since its premiere, reported

AdAge.

Entertainment Weekly's James Hibberd said last week that

the show's second episode was viewed by 12.4 million viewers, with a

preliminary 5.6 rating in the 18-49 demo. The premiere of the show, which had

broken NBC records, was bested by its second episode by 10%. The success of the

show could give the Simon Cowell's newly imported The X Factor a trouble if viewers are too overwhelmed by the choice

of singing competitions.

NBC has been using Twitter extensively to promote the

show by encouraging the use of the official hashtag (#TheVoice) and running

tweets across the screen during the show. Trendrr, a social-media monitoring firm, reported

128,646 tweets the day of The Voice's

premiere, and an average of 18,000 tweets per day that the show does not air.