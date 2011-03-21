Voice Businesses Growing Stronger for Cable Operators

Cable operators continue to amplify their voice businesses,

according to the latest FCC report on local phone competition and Internet

service,

while broadband service has leveled off.

According to the FCC's just-released 12-month survey ended

June 2010, VoIP grew 21%, with 77% of interconnected VoIP subs getting their

service through a cable operator.

According to the Internet survey, as of June 2010, 60% of

connections (92.5 million) were slower than the 4 megabits download speed the

FCC has said is the baseline for quality reception of triple-play bundles

of voice, video and data (actually, because of the way the form is set up,

those are all under 3 mbps). That is up from 58% who did not meet that download

criteria as of December 2009.

It also concluded that fixed broadband service "appears

to have flattened" at 82 million connections, up only 1% from the previous

12-month period. That finding would support FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski's push for wireless broadband as a growth area and a

way to expand broadband deployment.

But wireless has a ways to go. Fix broadband continues to

dominate in the speed department, with 41 million connections that met the FCC

benchmarks vs. only 5 million mobile subs.

But the data is based on subscribership, rather than availability,

so there is no way to tell whether a lower speed is because no higher one is

offered, or because a subscriber simply chose the lower speed. It measures

advertised speeds rather than actual, with the caveat that a service may not

always operate at advertised speeds.

Addressing a National Telecommunications Cooperative

Association gathering in Washington

Monday, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski told the group that there was

still more work to be done to insure all Americans have access to high

quality voice, video, and data, according to a Genachowski aide.

In another report, the FCC's broadband deployment report

issued last summer,

the FCC concluded that because 80 million households did not subscribe to

broadband and somewhere between 14 million and 24 million did not have

access to it, that "broadband deployment to all Americans is not reasonable

and timely." That was a break from past reports and can be used to trigger

FCC actions under section 706 of the Communications Act to "accelerate

deployment of [advanced telecommunications] capability by removing barriers to

infrastructure investment and by promoting competition in the

telecommunications market," including, some argue, the FCC's recently

approved network neutrality regs.