Vogel Out As Dish Network Vice Chairman
Dish Network said Tuesday that its vice chairman, long-time cable and satellite industry executive Carl Vogel, has stepped down from that role and will continue as a senior adviser to the company.
Carl VogelIn a tersely worded filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dish said that Vogel relinquished his position effective March 30. He will also remain on Dish Network's board of directors.
