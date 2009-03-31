Vogel Out As Dish Network Vice Chairman

Dish Network said Tuesday that its vice chairman, long-time cable and satellite industry executive Carl Vogel, has stepped down from that role and will continue as a senior adviser to the company.

Carl VogelIn a tersely worded filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dish said that Vogel relinquished his position effective March 30. He will also remain on Dish Network's board of directors.

