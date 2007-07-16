Vodafone Cools Verizon Speculation

Vodafone, the largest mobile communications company in the world, refuted speculation this morning that it is planning to make a bid for Verizon Communications (http://www22.verizon.com/).

Talk of a possible takeover heated up overnight after a Financial Times article reported Vodafone had been considering a $160 billion bid for some time. The FT article suggested that if the deal were consummated, Vodafone would spin off Verizon’s fixed line assets and keep the U.S. wireless business.

Vodafone has owned 45% of the Verizon Wireless business since its formation in 2000 out of the combination of U.S. cellular assets of AirTouch, Bell Atlantic and GTE.