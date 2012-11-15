VOD Ad-Insertion Vendor This Technology Raises $7.5 Million

This Technology, a provider of software that enables dynamic ad insertion for video, announced a $7.5 million series A financing round led by General Catalyst Partners, and also touted wins with four major customers: Comcast, Verizon Communications, NBCUniversal and ABC.

The New York-based company, founded in 2006, said it will use the funding for general corporate purposes, including expanding development and support resources. In May, This Technology announced that Genovation Capital general partner Jeff Binder had taken a stake in the company and joined its board.

With the latest funding round, General Catalyst managing director Neil Sequeira has joined the company's board of directors.

