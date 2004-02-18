Vocal Ed Fans Back Mouths with Money

Fans of NBC’s Ed are banding together to try and save the show by buying a $5,000 ad in the Feb. 20 edition of Broadcasting & Cable sister publication Variety.

Ed finished up early this year with a season, and possibly series, finale in which the show’s title character and his long-time crush, Carol, tie the knot. NBC has not said the show is cancelled, but promoted the wedding as its final episode. Ed’s ratings have not been stellar, averaging a 2.8 rating/8 share in adults 18-49 and 8.25 million viewers this season.Ed started out the year on Wednesdays at 8 p.m., but was moved to Fridays at 9 to share a time period with Miss Match, starring Alicia Silverstone. That show also struggled and is not yet scheduled to return to NBC’s schedule. Production on the show’s full order just wrapped last week and plans remain to air the final episodes, says an NBC spokeswoman.

During February sweeps, NBC is running specials in the time slot.