VOA Reporter Attacked in Northern Mali

Malick Maiga, a contributor to Voice of America broadcasts

out of Northern Mali, was beaten and left for dead Aug. 5 in the city of Gao as

he was about to broadcast details of a demonstration that ultimately prevented

Islamists from cutting off the hand of an accused thief.

That is according to VOA director David Ensor, who said

Maiga was taken to the hospital by residents who heard the attack on the radio.

He has since given an interview to VOA about the incident.

"The Voice of America condemns this vicious attack and

urges an end to the targeting of journalists," said Ensor in a blog about

the attack.

"We applaud the local residents that came to the aid of

Maiga, who has since courageously given an interview to VOA's French to Africa

Service from his hospital bed," said Ensor. "In the interview,

[Maiga] describes how the attackers left him for dead, saying to each other, â€˜he'll

never speak to VOA again.'"

Ensor says Maiga has been beaten twice already by Islamists

in Gao, where he has been reporting on the aftermath of a March coup.