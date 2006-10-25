VOA Names New Execs

The Voice of America has named Danforth Austin as its new director, replacing David Jackson, who heads back to the private sector.

In addition, Russell Hodge becomes director of VOA Television.

Austin comes from Ottaway Newspapers, a subsidiary of Dow Jones and was also general manager of the Wall Street Journal.

Hodge, who will head up all TV programming for the government's international TV broadcasting service, is founder and president of 3 Roads Communications, where he has produced documentaries and public affairs programming for numerous outlets including HBO, PBS, NBC, CBS, Fox and Comedy Central.

VOA is overseen by the Broadcasting Board of Governors, which is chaired by Ken Tomlinson.