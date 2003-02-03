VNS partners regroup

The six former partners in Voter News Service (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Cable News

Network and the Associated Press) have a new game plan for counting the vote and

projecting winners for the 2004 elections.

Sources said an agreement is in the hands of lawyers and, barring any

unforeseen problems, should be finalized shortly.

Under the new agreement, the AP would provide the vote count. It's been doing

one for years, both for its own customers and more recently as a backup to VNS,

which was shuttered last month after failing in two straight elections.

A separate and independent entity operated by veteran researchers/pollsters

Warren Mitofsky and Joseph Lenski would do exit polling for projections and

analysis.

Mitofsky and Lenski provided such a service for CNN for the 2002 elections as

a backup for VNS. It worked, so now they will provide an expanded service that

all of the major news organizations would subscribe to.