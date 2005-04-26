VNR Bill Markup Postponed

The Senate Commerce Committee has postponed its hearing on video-news releases until after next week's spring break.

It had been scheduled for Thursday, April 28, at 10 a.m., but the committee ran out of time to give what it considered sufficient prep to witnesses and members on the VNR bill that was to have been marked up at the hearing, which is the committee process of amending and/or approving a bill.

The hearing deals with a bill that had been expected to be introduced Tuesday by Democratic Senators John Kerry (Mass.), Frank Lautenberg (N.J.) and committee co-chair, Daniel Inouye (Hawaii), that would require government VNRS to disclose their source.

The committee wanted to give witnesses and members more time to check out the language of the bill.

Meanwhile, the bill's backers said they were putting some last-minute touches on the legislation, which they now say won't be introduced until Wednesday, or perhaps Thursday.