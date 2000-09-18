VNI launches digital media Gateway

Atlanta-based Video Networks Inc. (VNI) has created an application for its NewsTracker satellite-based news-on-demand system, which is used by NBC News Channel. The new feature, Digital Media Gateway, will let producers access a variety of content-news, syndicated material, stock footage, promos-through their desktops. VNI wants to give

stations a single digital portal into the VNI network, which now reaches 250 markets through cable and broadcast locations.