Vme Media Gets Needed Cash

Vme Media Inc. is announcing on Thursday that a group of

high-profile Venezuelan investors are committing a "major investment"

in the struggling Spanish-language TV network.

Venezuela-born investors Eduardo Hauser, Juan JosÃ© RendÃ³n

and Eligio CedeÃ±o this week finalized a deal to invest an undisclosed amount of

money to gain a controlling interest in Vme Media Inc., the U.S. Hispanic

content and distribution company based in New York City. Financial terms have

not been disclosed, but Hauser, Vme Media's new board chairman, says the

investment will help Vme Media transition from a "financially strapped

company to one that is properly capitalized."

According to a prepared statement scheduled to go out later Thursday,

the investment group will supplement existing staff from Vme. Vme will continue

to work with its 42 public television partners across the country as well as to

grow and enhance the company's commercial cable network, Vme Kids.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.