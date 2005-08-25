VMAs Get Broadband Boost

Video clips from this year’s MTV Video Music Awards will appear on the cable net's broadband channel the day after Sunday’s 8 p.m. ET telecast.

Starting Aug. 29, MTV Overdrive will feature musical performances, pre-show interviews, backstage interviews and other clips drawn from the live awards telecast from the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

In addition, a feature called “My VMAs” will let users to “create their own unique version of the show on demand," said MTV Networks Music Group President Van Toffler in a release.

Users draw clips from an “a la carte, on-demand menu” to “remix” content from the show, the network said.

To prime the pump, MTV has posted two clips on MTV Overdrive: the “VMA to Z” preview show and “VMA Virgins: My Chemical Romance,” a feature on rock band My Chemical Romance’s first VMA nomination.

After Sunday’s VMAs show, all content will be available for 30 days.

MTV Overdrive was launched in April on the music channel’s MTV.com Web site. It offers four daily MTV News updates, music videos and online versions of MTV shows, as well as Overdrive-exclusive content.