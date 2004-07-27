VMAs Fly South to Miami

Newlyweds star Jessica Simpson, Usher and Kanye West will headline MTV: Music Television's upcoming Video Music Awards. Other performers will include Hoobastank, Yellowcard and Jet.

The VMAs will air live from Miami Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. This year's show is the first time the awards have travelled to Miami. In recent years, the VMAs have been staged in New York. However, with the city hosting the Republican National Convention this year in August, MTV opted for a new location.