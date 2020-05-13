Vizio Adds Lifestyle, Fashion, Comedy Channels to SmartCast

Vizio said it is adding 10 new free channels featuring lifestyle, do it yourself, fashion, travel and comedy programming to the SmartCast TV platform on its connected TV sets.

Vizio said that usage of its free streaming content was up 88% in the last week of April compared to the first week of March, before people were asked to stay at home to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. Attention to the free channels and apps were up 108% in April compared to the first week of March as viewers discover new content options, the company said.

The new channels feature:

Vizio added 30 new free channels in April. It also offers the WatchFree service with Pluto TV, featuring hundreds of streaming TV channels.

One in five new sets sold today are from Vizio, which has the second-highest market share in the U.S. for smart TVs.