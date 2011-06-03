Vizeum U.S. Names Davis President
Catherine Davis has been
named president of Aegis Media's Vizeum agency, which launched in the U.S. last
year, MediaDailyNews
reported.
Davis will replace Mike
Haggerty, who first joined Vizeum from Aegis Carat and subsequently helped bring
Vizeum to the U.S. The agency, which was launched in 2003 and is now in 50
countries, has a client list including Kohler, Pernod Ricard and Luxottica.
Aegis Media North America CEO Nigel Morris said that
Davis has "deep experience in developing brand strategies from her time on
the client side coupled with her naturally creative approach."
