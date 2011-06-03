Vizeum U.S. Names Davis President

Catherine Davis has been

named president of Aegis Media's Vizeum agency, which launched in the U.S. last

year, MediaDailyNews

reported.

Davis will replace Mike

Haggerty, who first joined Vizeum from Aegis Carat and subsequently helped bring

Vizeum to the U.S. The agency, which was launched in 2003 and is now in 50

countries, has a client list including Kohler, Pernod Ricard and Luxottica.

Aegis Media North America CEO Nigel Morris said that

Davis has "deep experience in developing brand strategies from her time on

the client side coupled with her naturally creative approach."