Vivendi First-Half Revenues Up 17%
BRUSSELS -- Gallic media giant Vivendi reported first-half revenues of Euros13.18 billion ($18.85 billion) on Tuesday, up 17% on the same period last year.
Adjusted net income, or profit excluding one-time gains and some costs, was up 0.9% to $2.1 billion.
Judged a "very solid performance in a tough environment" by topper Jean-Bernard Levy, main gains are from acquisitions by telecom business SFR.
Greatest growth came from games division Activision Blizzard, with revenue soaring from $636 million in the first half of 2008 to $2.138 billion this year. Main drivers are the "Call of Duty" and "Guitar Hero" franchises, plus "World of Warcraft."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.