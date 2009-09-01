Vivendi First-Half Revenues Up 17%

BRUSSELS -- Gallic media giant Vivendi reported first-half revenues of Euros13.18 billion ($18.85 billion) on Tuesday, up 17% on the same period last year.

Adjusted net income, or profit excluding one-time gains and some costs, was up 0.9% to $2.1 billion.

Judged a "very solid performance in a tough environment" by topper Jean-Bernard Levy, main gains are from acquisitions by telecom business SFR.

Greatest growth came from games division Activision Blizzard, with revenue soaring from $636 million in the first half of 2008 to $2.138 billion this year. Main drivers are the "Call of Duty" and "Guitar Hero" franchises, plus "World of Warcraft."

