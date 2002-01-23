Vivendi closes $1.5B EchoStar investment

Vivendi Universal SA's $1.5 billion investment in EchoStar Communications

Corp. has closed, the companies said Wednesday.

The Federal Trade Commission approved the deal, about one month after it was

announced, without asking for more information.

With the closing, Vivendi Universal received nearly 5.8 million shares of

EchoStar class-D preferred stock at an issue price of $260.40 per share, giving

Vivendi a 10 percent interest in EchoStar and potentially an interest of less

than 5 percent in a combined EchoStar-Hughes Electronics Corp.

Each share of EchoStar class-D Preferred stock converts into 10 shares of

EchoStar class-A common stock, with equivalent economic and voting rights.

All class-D shares will convert to class-A shares when the fate of EchoStar's

proposed purchase of Hughes becomes known.

Vivendi chairman Jean-Marie Messier also became a member of EchoStar's board

of directors.

Although the investment is intended to help EchoStar complete its purchase of

Hughes, it will 'remain in effect' whether or not the merger is approved,

EchoStar said.