Vitanovec Out at Tribune

Tribune Broadcasting executive vice president John Vitanovec has resigned after a 24-year stint at Tribune. A Tribune spokesperson says Vitanovec “was ready to move on.”

Vitanovec’s departure was previously reported in Magid Morning Facts.

In 2004, Vitanovec, then the general manager at WGN Chicago, was named a group vice president, overseeing Tribune stations in Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, Atlanta, Grand Rapids, Harrisburg, Albany, Indianapolis and Hartford. He also oversaw management of the superstation WGN.

Vitanovec took over the day to day at KTLA Los Angeles when Vinnie Malcolm exited in February. Published reports suggest recently departed KCBS Los Angeles general manager Don Corsini shifting to KTLA.

Vitanovec is the latest in a litany of key executives to depart Tribune of late. These include former WGN Chicago general manager Tom Ehlmann, WGN America general manager Bill Shaw, WPMT Harrisburg general manager John Riggle and cable sales executive v.p. Steve Mulderrig.