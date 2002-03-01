Trending

Virtual lawsuit; real settlement

By

A lawsuit brought by Sportvision Inc. and Fox Sports Productions against Princeton Video Image Inc. in 1999 over virtual insertion technologies has been settled.

The suit had also prompted PVI to file a counterclaim last August that
Sportvision's virtual strike zone and virtual signage products infringed a PVI
patent.

The settlement includes an agreement to cross-license each other's patents
for the use of camera instrumentation and image processing for virtual insertion
into live video. PVI has also has not to pursue its counterclaim.