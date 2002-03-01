Virtual lawsuit; real settlement

A lawsuit brought by Sportvision Inc. and Fox Sports Productions against Princeton Video Image Inc. in 1999 over virtual insertion technologies has been settled.

The suit had also prompted PVI to file a counterclaim last August that

Sportvision's virtual strike zone and virtual signage products infringed a PVI

patent.

The settlement includes an agreement to cross-license each other's patents

for the use of camera instrumentation and image processing for virtual insertion

into live video. PVI has also has not to pursue its counterclaim.