V.I.P. to prime TV?

Pamela Anderson may be coming back to primetime TV.

Sources say Columbia TriStar Domestic TV, producers of Anderson's syndicated

series V.I.P., have been talking to several broadcast networks about

taking the show to primetime.

The studio has reportedly talked with executives at ABC, UPN and Fox about

possibly taking the series out of syndication and onto network TV.

Spokesmen at all three networks had no comment.

V.I.P. is currently in its fourth season in national syndication and

repeats are headed to TNN next fall.

Anderson's last regular stint on network TV was on ABC's Home

Improvement.

In the most recent national syndication ratings, V.I.P. averaged a 2.4

rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.