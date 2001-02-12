Violence shmiolence

"The Media Violence Myth," an article by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Rhodes, has been posted on the Web site of the American Booksellers Foundation for Free Expression (www.abffe.com). The article and accompanying interview assert that the "solid cultural consensus" that "violent media make kids violent" is wrong.

Rhodes maintains that charges of a causal connection between media violence and violent behavior, which spurred adoption of the V-chip, are unsupported and that a key violence study used to buttress those charges consists of a statistically meaningless survey. The Web site planned to post a response from study co-author, L. Rowell Huesmann, over the weekend.