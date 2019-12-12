Viola Davis, Andre Braugher in ‘Good Times’ Cast on ABC

Viola Davis and Andrew Braugher will play Florida and James Evans when ABC offers Good Times live Dec. 18. Jay Pharoah plays J.J., Asante Blackk takes on Michael Evans, Corinne Foxx performs Thelma Evans and Tiffany Haddish takes on Willona Woods.

Anthony Anderson and Patti LaBelle will do a musical performance that night.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin created All in the Family and Mike Evans and Eric Monte created Good Times, with Lear developing it.

The All in the Family cast includes Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei taking on Archie and Edith, and Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinholtz playing Gloria and Meathead. That also happens Dec. 18.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience is produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville, Simpson Street and Sony Pictures Television. Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows executive produce, with Pam Fryman and Andy Fisher set to direct the live show.