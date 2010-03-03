Vinciquerra, Mosko, Lippin Chair Paley Center TV Awards Committee

The Paley Center for Media is moving forward with plans to create a new awards show honoring excellence in television. Plans to create the program were first reported by Variety Dec. 20.

Sony Pictures Television President Steve Mosko, FOX Networks Group Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra and chairman and CEO of The Lippin Group Dick Lippin have been named co-chairs of a planning committee tasked to look into the concept.

"The formation of this planning committee is to explore the opportunities that we believe exist to create an awards program or franchise of programs," said Pat Mitchell, president and CEO of the The Paley Center for Media. "We are very fortunate that a portion of Mr. Paley's funding of our institution envisioned awards as a way to recognize excellence and innovation in programming and to celebrate the best in the media business. We are also fortunate to have among our trustees and serving on the board of governors in Los Angeles, the top executives from broadcast, cable, advertising and digital media companies, and with their enthusiastic support, we are in an excellent position to create a new and exciting awards program."