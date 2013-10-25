Vincent Cordero Named COO of HBO Latin America
HBO has hired Vincent Cordero as chief operating officer of HBO Latin America, beginning in November.
In this newly-created position, Cordero will be responsible for the company areas including technology, legal, finance and human resources, reporting to CEO Gaston Comas.
Cordero had previously been with Fox Deportes as executive VP and GM and is largly credited for that operation's recent success. He also has previously been with Univision.
