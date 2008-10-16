Vince Manze Leaving NBC

Vince Manze, NBC Universal president of program planning, scheduling and strategy, is leaving to form his own production outfit, NBC says.

Manze had been president of The NBC agency, the company’s in-house advertising and creative firm, prior to being elevated two years ago to oversee program planning, scheduling and strategy.

He oversaw a number of successful marketing campaigns for the network, including “Must See TV” and more recently “Comedy Night Done Right” and “Save The Cheerleader, Save the World.”

"Vince Manze is leaving NBC to pursue new production ventures,” said NBC Universal co-chairman of entertainment Marc Graboff and Ben Silverman in a statement. “We wish him the best of luck as he moves ahead into this exciting next phase of his career and we look forward to working with him in his new role as an independent producer."