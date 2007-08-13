Vignola to Head Up Research at Comcast Entertainment

Kim Vignola, former director of research for E! and Style, was promoted to Vice President, Research, for Comcast Entertainment Group. Vignola will oversee all primary research efforts for E! Entertainment TV, The Style Network and G4, and continue to report to Cyndi McClellan, senior VP, program strategy and research.

“Kim holds a deep understanding of the E!, style and G4 brands,” said McClellan in a statement. “I value Kim’s extensive experiences and am thrilled that she is taking on more responsibility to further develop these three great brands.”

Vignola will now be responsible for new program opportunities and evaluating current programming, as well as understanding the networks’ brands and how users and networks interact with them. Additionally, Vignola will execute and develop new strategies for evolving preferences and behaviors throughout the new media landscape.

Prior to joining E! Networks, she served as director of research and planning for MTV in New York. In 2005, she won a CTAM top case study prize for a study on multi-platform music experience and brand connections in the space. Vignola also worked in advertising/direct marketing and began her career producing industrial films.