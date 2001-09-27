Viewers tune out reality series

Reality series ran into widespread viewer indifference in Wednesday

night's ratings.

NBC's Lost scored a meager 2.6

rating, 7 share among adults 18-49with 6 million viewers in Nielsen fast

national numbers.

It was trounced by 60 Minutes II, which drew 13.1 million viewers with a 3.5/10 and the hour-long debut of ABC's My Wife & Kids sitcom, which drew 12.3 million viewers with a 5.5/15.

CBS's Amazing Race continued heading nowhere fast, drawing 8.6 million viewers with a middling 3.5/9. But it outran Love Cruise which pulled 7.3 million vicarious

cruisers with a 4.0/10 in that reality head-to-head.

West Wing rerun outran them both with 13.8 million

viewers and a 4.3/11.

Drew Carey's hour-long season premiere hit a 4.8/12 with 9.8 million viewers in the same slot.

NBC's Law & Order was the

night's most watched show, drawing more than 20 million viewers with a 7.5/20.

That swamped CBS's sci-fi Wolf Lake, which

remained underwater in its second week, with a 3.0/8 and 7.4 million takers.

ABC's 20/20 drew 11.2 million viewers with a 4.4/11 in that same hour. - Richard Tedesco