Viewers tune out reality series
Reality series ran into widespread viewer indifference in Wednesday
night's ratings.
NBC's Lost scored a meager 2.6
rating, 7 share among adults 18-49with 6 million viewers in Nielsen fast
national numbers.
It was trounced by 60 Minutes II, which drew 13.1 million viewers with a 3.5/10 and the hour-long debut of ABC's My Wife & Kids sitcom, which drew 12.3 million viewers with a 5.5/15.
CBS's Amazing Race continued heading nowhere fast, drawing 8.6 million viewers with a middling 3.5/9. But it outran Love Cruise which pulled 7.3 million vicarious
cruisers with a 4.0/10 in that reality head-to-head.
West Wing rerun outran them both with 13.8 million
viewers and a 4.3/11.
Drew Carey's hour-long season premiere hit a 4.8/12 with 9.8 million viewers in the same slot.
NBC's Law & Order was the
night's most watched show, drawing more than 20 million viewers with a 7.5/20.
That swamped CBS's sci-fi Wolf Lake, which
remained underwater in its second week, with a 3.0/8 and 7.4 million takers.
ABC's 20/20 drew 11.2 million viewers with a 4.4/11 in that same hour. - Richard Tedesco
