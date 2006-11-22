Viewers Tune to ABC Tunes
Tony Bennet is an American classic, but his birthday party on NBC, something of a throwback to the days of 1960's variety music shows, didn't draw a lot of guests of the Nielsen variety.
In fact, the hour special at 8-9, which teamed Bennett with such stars as Streisand, Michael Buble, Elton John, and K.D. Lang, was the lowest-rated show of the night at a 1 rating/3 share in the 18-49 demo, thrashed by all comers including The CW's Gilmore Girls at double that rating and share.
But music won the night anyway, with ABC's three-hour American Music Awards winning every half hour except the last to power ABC to a 4.7/13 in the demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
Fox was in second thanks to drama House, which was the night's top show at a 6.4/17.
NBC was fourth at a 2.6/11. It's top show was Law & Order: SVU, which built solidly from its first half hour (3.8/11) to its second (4.7/13), beating ABC at 10:30-11.
CBS's new drama, 3 LBS, a sort of combination House and Grey's Anatomy, was something of a lightweight at 10 with a 2.7/8 for third place.
The CW was last with a 1.6/4, but did get bragging rights over NBC at 8.
