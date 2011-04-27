Viewers 'Like' truTV's Facebook Promotion

Networks are using Facebook

to build an online presence, but Turner's truTV is now taking it a step further

by offering a bonus episode of the series Operation

Repo on the social media site, reported

MediaDailyNews.

The network encouraged

viewers of the show to increase the number of "Likes" on the show's Facebook

page to 500,000; in return, they offered a bonus episode available on the

website.

The page now has over 540,000

"Likes" and truTV will honor its promise and offer a full episode of Operation Repo after the first part of

the series' eighth season ends. It was not said if the episode would also be

aired on the network or on the official website.

The campaign offered an "example

of how truTV is able to activate its very loyal and engaged fan base," said

Mary Corigliano, senior vice president of brand strategy and digital content/multiplatform

development, truTV.