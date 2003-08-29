Viewers give VMAs the kiss-off
Despite a kissy Madonna, ratings for MTV’s annual Video
Music Awards took a dip Thursday.
Nielsen household ratings were pretty stable, 8.1 versus 8.3 last year.
But in MTV’s core 12-34 demo viewership fell 11% to 9.9 million from 11.1
million.
The highlight of the show was the opening number featuring, among other
things, Madonna planting open-mouthed kisses on Britney Spears and Christina
Aguilera.
