Viewers frown on Joe episode
Viewers were apparently disappointed and frustrated by Monday night's episode
of Joe Millionaire, when the show was mostly clips and no new information
was revealed.
Some said promos for the show had promised that "Joe" would make a choice, but Fox
had always promised seven episodes of the reality show, with a two-hour finale
slated for next Monday.
Monday night's episode was a clips show, ending with the two remaining women
waiting to hear Joe's choice.
"I just wasted an hour watching stuff I had already seen," said Mandy Phelan,
traffic coordinator at Fox affiliate WYDC-TV in Corning, N.Y.
Still, Mandy, like the millions of other viewers watching the show, is sure
to come back next week to see what happens when Joe tells the women he has no
money and then makes his selection.
Last Monday night, nearly 24 million viewers tuned into Joe
Millionaire, and the show scored a 12.9 rating/28 share among adults 18
through 49.
The show is Fox's strongest series in five years among viewers and adults 18
through 49 and the strongest Monday night in seven years among adults 18 through
49.
